COLUMBIA- When Mill Creek Village Senior Living held a socially distanced parade last year to boost spirits, they didn’t think it would be the last time they would be able to have visitors for a year.
During that time, Mill Creek Village's lifestyle coordinator, Mary Kaye Swanson, said it's been rough.
"There's mental health issues, residents feel like they've been abandoned. Some, especially with our memory care folks. They don't realize that it's been a year, sometimes they think it's only been a week," Swanson said.
This assisted living facility, along with others around the country, closed their doors to visitors in order to protect the residents who are members of a higher risk population.
Over the past year at MCV, there have been zero cases of COVID-19 among the residents. On Wednesday, the CDC announced new guidelines for visiting nursing homes. At Mill Creek Village, they decided to open their doors for visitors starting next week. This is something MCV resident Anna is thankful for.
"I know I'll have a lot of company and so I'm glad that they've got it now to where we can have at least somebody in our room too," Anna said.
Shortly after the pandemic began, Anna’s husband, Jay, passed away, and she said her family is what kept her spirits high.
"It was horrible," Anna said. "But what could I do about it? I just tried to handle it on my own. And, the kids helped me a lot."
Mill Creek Village plans to open on Monday with no limits on how many visitors can come into the facility. Visitors must wear N95 masks and meet in isolation areas such as residents rooms or apartments.