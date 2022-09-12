MILLER COUNTY - A 4-year-old boy was seriously injured after a crash on Highway 42 Sunday in Miller County.
The boy's grandmother, Elaine Steen, was turning left from Route C onto Highway 42 and pulled out in front of another vehicle around 11:47 a.m., according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
The child was flown by MU Air to University Hospital in Columbia, the report said. Steen was also transported by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach for moderate injuries.
There were no injures reported for the other driver involved. The child, Steen and the other driver were wearing seatbelts, the report said.