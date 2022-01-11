MILLER COUNTY − An Ulman, Missouri man was taken into custody after a 10-hour standoff with Miller County Sheriff's deputies and a Missouri State Highway Patrol SWAT team.
According to a news release, Thomas Patterson, 53, is charged with first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Deputies were called to a domestic disturbance early Sunday in Ulman. A woman told the deputies that Patterson had assaulted her with a firearm, according to the news release.
Patterson refused to exit the home and refused to comply with the deputies' commands. He then barricaded himself inside the residence, the news release said.
An arrest warrant was obtained and more attempts were made to negotiate with Patterson. The MSHP SWAT team then went into the home, and at approximately 5 p.m., Patterson was taken into custody.
Patterson is currently being held at the Miller County Jail with a $125,000 bond.