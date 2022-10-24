MILLER COUNTY — A Miller County judge ordered the forfeiture of $12,412 on Thursday in a lawsuit filed by the county's prosecuting attorney.
The money was discovered during a traffic stop by Missouri State Highway Patrol on Aug. 28, 2021 alongside 79 Oxycodone pills.
The driver, 25-year-old Zachary R. McCoy of Waynesville, pleaded guilty to delivery of a controlled substance on Oct. 3. According to court documents, a Miller County judge sentenced McCoy to 10 years in prison. However, his sentence was suspended, and McCoy was sentenced to five years of probation.
Property and money seized under Missouri’s Criminal Activity Forfeiture Act (CAFA) is distributed to public schools after it is paid out from investigating law enforcement agencies.
“The CAFA statute is a valuable tool in our fight against crime," Miller County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Winfrey said. "We don’t want crime to pay.”