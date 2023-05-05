COLUMBIA − A Miller County man faces a felony charge of possession of child pornography after highway patrol investigation.
David S. Arabie, 57, was arrested at his home Wednesday and transported to the Miller County Jail where he remains on a $500,000 bond.
Following an investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Digital Investigative Unit, detectives executed a search warrant at Arabie's residence on Highway MM in Eldon. As a result of the search, investigators seized child pornography and electronic devices.
Arabie had an arraignment Friday morning, according to online court records. A case review is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday, May 12.
Court records also say Arabie is not to have any unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18 and should not possess any electronic device with internet connection.
MSHP's Division of Drug and Crime Control encourages internet users to promptly report to the patrol or local law enforcement anyone who attempts to engage in unwanted, inappropriate or sexualized communications with children.