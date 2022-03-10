MILLER COUNTY - A teacher and girls' basketball coach from the Miller County R-III School District has been charged with multiple child sex crimes.
Michael Allen, 25, is charged with two counts of second-degree statutory sodomy and two counts of sexual contact with a student. Allen is still listed as a PE teacher on the district's website and as the high school head girls' basketball coach on the state's activities website.
The Miller County Sheriff's office said on March 1, it received a tip that a teacher at Miller County R-III was having "inappropriate contact with students."
An investigation revealed that Allen provided alcohol to several underage female students and had a sexual relationship with one of the students.
Allen was arrested by Miller County and Morgan County deputies on March 9. He is in custody of the Miller County Adult Detention Center with a $75,000 bond.
KOMU 8 has reached out to the school district for comment.