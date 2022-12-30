MILLER COUNTY - Saline Rd. is back open after a one-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer led to several pigs being loose on Friday morning.
The crash happened on MO 17 at Saline Rd. The Missouri State Highway Patrol posted a tweet about the incident just before 11 a.m.
You don’t see this everyday…Troopers are investigating a one vehicle non-injury crash involving a tractor trailer on MO 17, at Saline Road, in Miller Co. The roadway is blocked as first responders are still rounding up these little 🐷.Please be gentle with the jokes😉… pic.twitter.com/71K9p3PZ2B— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) December 30, 2022
Corporal Kyle Green said that most of the pigs were found and placed in a new trailer.
Some of the pigs were injured and "had to be humanely put down," said Cpl. Green.