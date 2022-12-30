MILLER COUNTY - Saline Rd. is back open after a one-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer led to several pigs being loose on Friday morning. 

The crash happened on MO 17 at Saline Rd. The Missouri State Highway Patrol posted a tweet about the incident just before 11 a.m.

Corporal Kyle Green said that most of the pigs were found and placed in a new trailer. 

Some of the pigs were injured and "had to be humanely put down," said Cpl. Green. 

