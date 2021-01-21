MILLER COUNTY- The Miller County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery at an Iberia gas station.
An armed subject entered the Eagle Stop Convenience store in Iberia around 3:14 a.m. Thursday.
The suspect assaulted the store clerk after displaying a handgun. The suspect then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
There is no other information to provide at this time.
If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact the Miller County Sheriff's Office at 573-369-2341 or send an email to Tips@MillerCountySheriff.com.