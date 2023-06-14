MILLER COUNTY - An Iberia woman was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after a single-vehicle crash Tuesday night.
Cassandra Tidwell, 37, was traveling east on Missouri 42 near Brays Church Road when her SUV ran off the right side of the road and struck two embankments around 10:10 p.m., according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
Tidwell was flown to University Hospital in Columbia for treatment of her serious injuries, according to the report.
The Highway Patrol arrested Tidwell on suspicion of DWI and failure to maintain the right side of the road, according to an arrest report. Charges had not been filed as of Wednesday afternoon.