COLE COUNTY - A Milwaukee man was sentenced Friday for his role in a 2017 deadly shooting in Jefferson City.
Devon Skinner pleaded guilty to accessory to assault. He was sentenced to 300 days in jail and was given credit for time served, according to online court records.
Taveeon Fowler was shot and killed in the 700 block of Monroe Street in May 2017.
Skinner was arrested in St. Louis in September 2020. Two other men were arrested and charged for their alleged role.
Robert Farrow pleaded guilty in November to accessory to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 15 years in the Department of Corrections, according to online records.
Dana Day Jr. pleaded guilty to accessory of first-degree assault and accessory second-degree assault. Online records said Day was sentenced to 25 years for the first charge and 10 years for the second, which will run concurrently.