OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Fire Protection District responded to a commercial structure fire at the Inn at the Grand Glaize just before 1 a.m. Thursday.
Upon the arrival of crews, guests of the resort were in the midst of evacuation. Heavy smoke and fire came from the laundry room of the hotel, according to a Facebook post from Osage Beach Fire.
Crews forced entry to a door that opened to the fire floor. Sprinklers in the hotel had activated and extinguished a large majority of the fire. A water extinguisher was used to handle the remaining fire.
Multiple ventilation fans and flow path knowledge were used to remove the smoke from the building so that guests could return safely to their rooms.
Smoke damage was found throughout the building, no further injuries or damages were reported, Osage Beach Fire reported.
Guests returned to their rooms around 2:30 a.m.