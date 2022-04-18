COLUMBIA - A car caught on fire following a minor collision with another vehicle on southbound Highway 63, just after 1 p.m. Monday.
BREAKING: Stay clear of Southbound 63 car on fire. Passengers look to be outside car and safe. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/0iHe9NzO08— Chase (@ChaseMatteson) April 18, 2022
The vehicle that caught fire had two occupants while the fire began ablaze. Both occupants were able to safely get out of the car before the fire spread to engulf the entire front half of the vehicle.
EMS were the first to arrive on scene and reported that there were no injuries.
"Our fire crews arrived on the scene and they located one passenger vehicle that was heavily involved in fire. The crews utilized a pre-connected hose line to extinguish the fire. It's to my understanding the occupants of the vehicle were removed prior to the fire becoming so large," Columbia Fire Assistant Chief Clayton Farr Jr. said.
Farr explained how quickly a car fire can spread and how any flames have the potential for a large blaze.
"Much of a vehicle is composed of plastics and fabric and those sorts of things," Farr said. "So, when plastic is involved in fire, it can develop a fire very quickly."
While crews were responding to the vehicle fire, there was another crash on the northbound side of Highway 63 involving three vehicles.
The fire is now out on the vehicle however another car accident has now occurred on the other side of 63. Traffic is now slow Northbound precede with caution.@KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/Syx5u7vPId— Chase (@ChaseMatteson) April 18, 2022
Crews responded to the crash on the other side of the highway simultaneous to treating the fire. There were no injuries reported from the second accident.