SEDALIA - A minor is in custody after calling in a fake robbery to lure and attempt to stab a Sedalia police officer Saturday afternoon.
Sedalia Police responded to the 800 block of Ruth Ann Dr at approximately 3:46 p.m. to reports of a robbery at gunpoint.
However, according to a Sedalia Police Department press release, the caller was actually calling in a false emergency to attract and assault officers in an apparent suicide attempt."
When officers arrived to the scene they found the suspect walking in the roadway. Officials say the suspect put his hands in his hoodie pocket and refused all commands by the officers.
As the responding officer walked up to the suspect, the minor pulled out a knife and attempted to stab the officer.
The officer was then "able to gain control of the suspect's right arm while they both fell the ground," according to the press release.
The two struggled over the knife until a "good Samaritan" ran to the officer's aid, and helped restrain of the suspect.
Officers were then able to take the suspect into custody. The officer sustained a "minor injury" in the incident after the knife struck his patrol vest.