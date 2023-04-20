MEXICO - The Mexico Public Safety Department responded to the Boulevard and Calhoun area for a traffic crash on Wednesday, according to the department.
Around 3 p.m., officers spoke with Jason Rioux, 28, the driver of a "mini motorcycle," according to a news release. Rioux told officers he was driving on Boulevard when he tried to pass a school bus that was traveling in front of him.
The bus then switched lanes and Rioux swerved to avoid hitting it, the release said. But he lost control of his motorcycle and drove off the road.
He had minor injuries, but did not require medical assistance.