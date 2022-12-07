COLUMBIA - First responders were called to a vehicle crash into Target's building at the Columbia Mall Wednesday morning.
Columbia Fire Chief Clayton Farr Jr. said there were no significant injuries but two people were treated on the scene. Both refused transportation to the hospital.
Farr Jr. said early reports said there were multiple injuries so several ambulances were dispatched with fire crews.
Representatives from Columbia's Building and Site Development Office were at the scene to make sure there weren't any significant structural issues.
Farr Jr. said he doesn't believe there to be major damage. He said the vehicle "intruded about a foot into the building."
Business at Target was disrupted "just slightly," Farr Jr. said, but it never closed.