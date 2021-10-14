Minor injury reported in Wednesday's I-70 crash in Callaway County

CALLAWAY COUNTY - State troopers were on the scene of a multiple vehicle crash on Interstate 70 in Callaway County Wednesday, which caused a major traffic backup near Kingdom City.

The crash occurred around 1:05 p.m. near the 153 mile marker. Both of the eastbound lanes of I-70 were blocked for three hours.

Wednesday's crash caused a traffic backup past Kingdom City.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report states traffic was stopped in the eastbound lanes due to a previous crash. A semi then struck three other vehicles from behind before coming to a rest, while blocking both lanes. 

A 24-year-old driver from Columbia was transported via EMS to University Hospital for minor injuries. MSHP tweeted a photo of her car and emphasized the importance of wearing a seatbelt.

