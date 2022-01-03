COLUMBIA — The majority of roads are now clear after the winter storm that hit Columbia over the weekend to begin the new year.
Overall, it was a pretty successful weekend of clearing roads, according to John Ogan, public works official for the city of Columbia.
Crews started off working on bridges, intersections and hills on Saturday morning, Ogan said.
After that, Ogan said city trucks began to work on first and secondary priority roads. Those roads included ones by schools and hospitals.
"Public inspectors found on Sunday morning that all roads were generally passable and with the sun out it was only going to improve especially with Monday's high being above freezing," Ogan said.
The winter weather response was stopped by Sunday, according to Ogan.
"There were no fatalities reported over the weekend so that is a good measure of success," Ogan said.
Despite work on the roads, Ogan said that there is always a potential for slickness, so he encourages drivers to still drive with caution.
"This was a rather minor snow event, with all things considered. It was a big warm-up for us to get the kinks out, and to learn how to do it once again this winter," Ogan said. "We're ready for the next snow event, we're always monitoring conditions and we will be ready for whatever happens this upcoming Thursday."
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, there were no fatalities reported over the New Year's holiday weekend.