COLUMBIA — Supporters of minority entrepreneurship and Columbia College alumni came out Saturday for Columbia College's Black Business Expo.
Vendors gathered Saturday to showcase a variety of products to the community. Sixty businesses were in attendance ranging from food, fashion, beauty, art, financial services and more.
Columbia College Director of Equity and Inclusion Alejandria Gudino says honoring and celebrating Black History Month is more than digging into the past, but also discovering the present and future of Black entrepreneurship.
"The idea of the committee was it wants to uplift, honor and celebrate the Black community through Black History Month, and celebrate the teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in the entrepreneurial spirit that is forever present in communities of color," Gudino said.
This year's event is the first in-person expo since the pandemic began. Last year, the college put together a directory for Black-owned businesses to submit their information to view online.
Gudino said that she thinks as horrible as the pandemic was, it allowed people to sit down and think about new, innovative ideas, leading to the birth of many new businesses.
"'How are we going to do it?' [and] 'What are we going to do?' is the core of what entrepreneurship is all about," Gudino said. "It's imagination, it's tenacity, it's grit and it's your community helping to maintain what you're starting."
The space provided by Columbia College gives businesses the opportunity to not only make a presence in the market, but also inspire other people to use their product to uplift their community.
Melnnem owner Marlena Thompson purposefully designs T-shirts that embody Black positivity while also prompting people to discuss how Black people can empower each other to succeed.
"I just felt like there was a demand for more purposeful, intentional designs," Thompson said. "For Black men and women in particular."
Some of Thompson's designs read: 'Black love is power', 'Credit Black curators' and 'Bear Black.'
Thompson says she hopes these T-shirts prompt conversations with people that normally wouldn't happen under normal circumstances. Conversations surrounding history and understanding everyone's unique story; especially, with people who don't look like each other to respect one another more.
Many business owners like Ronnie Mills enjoyed seeing the amount of different minority owned businesses had to offer.
"It's good to see the Black community get together and show their different businesses," Mills said. "It's a lot of talent, and talent is what makes the world go around."
Mills harvests honey from his own bees and sells it to his community. He passed on his business to his daughters and named it after them. Mills Sisters Pure Honey continues to expand, and Mills hopes to expand with more hives and expand production.
Even with Columbia College's big turn out, the college plans to expand for next year to be able to include even more vendors.