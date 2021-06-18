MILLER COUNTY − A missing fisherman's body was located Friday after he was reported missing Thursday.
According to a press release, on Thursday, the Miller County Sheriff’s Office received a phone call from a camper at the Osage-Tavern Conservation area, near St. Elizabeth, about a possible missing person.
The Miller County Deputies arrived on the scene and found fishing gear along the bank of the Osage River, as well as a vehicle believed to be that of the missing fisherman.
Based on witness statements from other campers, investigators believed that the missing person intended to go fishing and unintentionally entered the river.
Miller County deputies, along with the help of the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri State Water Patrol and the Missouri Department of Conservation, conducted a 3-day search for the missing person by boat.
On Friday, the body of a male subject was found after Cole County Joint Communications received a 911 call from a bystander. The body was located near the St. Thomas boat access and matched the description of the missing fisherman.
The missing person's family has been notified and a confirmation of the identification along with an autopsy will follow. The identity of the victim is being withheld for the respect and privacy of the family.