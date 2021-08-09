LAKE OF THE OZARK − Missouri State Troopers have located the body of a swimmer who drowned at the Lake of the Ozarks Sunday afternoon.
An incident report from MSHP says Sean Jouglard, 21, of Waterloo, Illinois, was found Monday afternoon.
State Troopers have located the body of the missing swimmer at Lake of the Ozarks this afternoon. Information about this incident can be found at the link below.https://t.co/eq1ttuKI5C pic.twitter.com/f9tNFpUkbO— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) August 9, 2021
Around 8:35 a.m. Monday, MSHP Troop F tweeted that divers were conducting a search around the 20.1 mile marker of the main channel at the Lake and to avoid the area.
The report says the drowning occurred Sunday around 6:10 p.m. as Jouglard exited the open bow boat voluntarily to go swimming and did not re-surface.
Next of kin has been notified.