LAKE OF THE OZARK − Missouri State Troopers have located the body of a swimmer who drowned at the Lake of the Ozarks Sunday afternoon.

An incident report from MSHP says Sean Jouglard, 21, of Waterloo, Illinois, was found Monday afternoon. 

Around 8:35 a.m. Monday, MSHP Troop F tweeted that divers were conducting a search around the 20.1 mile marker of the main channel at the Lake and to avoid the area. 

The report says the drowning occurred Sunday around 6:10 p.m. as Jouglard exited the open bow boat voluntarily to go swimming and did not re-surface. 

Next of kin has been notified. 

