JEFFERSON CITY – The Cole County Sheriff's Office says that a 63-year-old man with dementia and cancer who was reported missing on Saturday morning is now found safe.
According to a news release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Harland Tyrene Ross left the Bristol Manor care facility on foot. He was last seen by the Smoke Shop on W Business 50 around 9:00 a.m.
The Cole County Sheriff's Office has cancelled that endangered sliver advisory for Ross that occurred at 510 Kensington Park, Jefferson City at 8:00 AM on Jan 7, 2023 after he was located safely.