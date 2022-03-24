PULASKI COUNTY - A missing Lebanon man was found deceased Wednesday after law enforcement said he was hit by a train. 

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were sent to a call north of Dixon, regarding a pedestrian versus train accident.

When they arrived, they found a deceased male, who was later identified as a missing man from Lebanon, Mark T. Spence.

Spence walked away from an assisted living center in Lebanon on March 17. He suffered from a traumatic brain injury and has a diminished mental capacity, KY3 reported.

This investigation remains open.  

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.