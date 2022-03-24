PULASKI COUNTY - A missing Lebanon man was found dead Wednesday after law enforcement said he was hit by a train.
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were sent to a call north of Dixon, regarding a pedestrian versus train accident.
When they arrived, they found a deceased male, who was later identified as a missing man from Lebanon, Mark T. Spence.
Spence walked away from the assisted living center in Lebanon on March 17. He suffered from a traumatic brain injury and has a diminished mental capacity, KY3 reported.
Spence was suspected of being within Pulaski County late last week, but was able to confirm by witnesses and video footage, that subject was not Spence.
This investigation remains open.