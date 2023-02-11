MEXICO — Mexico Public Safety officials say a man they had been looking for was found safe Sunday afternoon.
Randy Lee Kniepfel, 64, was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Friday, according to the Mexico Public Safety Department.
The Mexico man's employer called his cousin after Kniepfel did not show up to work Saturday morning. The cousin then checked on Kniepfel at his apartment in the 2700 Block of S. Clark St. and found he was not there.
The MPSD said Kniepfel returned home around 5:15 p.m. Sunday. He told authorities that he willingly left town with some people he just met, but they were unable to bring him back to Mexico. He then had to find a ride home, according to the department.