GASCONADE COUNTY - The Gasconade County Sheriff's Office found two missing juveniles Thursday in a traffic stop, the office announced in a Facebook post Friday.
After receiving a call and seeing several traffic violations, a Gasconade County sheriff's deputy pulled over a van in the area of Highways 50 and 19. When he asked the driver for a driver's license, it couldn't be produced. When he asked the passenger, all he was given was a name.
Suspicious of the stop, the deputy went back to his car to search the National Crime Information Center for the names, and that's when he found a missing juvenile report.
Both the driver and the passenger were reported missing by a Jefferson City juvenile facility. After being stopped by the deputy, both juveniles were transferred to the custody of Jefferson City Police Department.
The van they were driving when found was recently reported stolen. Its owner was notified, the sheriff's office said.