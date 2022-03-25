MONROE COUNTY − It has been over three months since Betty Hayes, 88, was reported missing.
Hayes was believed to be at her home on Route C in Holliday, Missouri, on Dec. 16. An endangered silver advisory was issued by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office the following day.
Her family believes she may have possibly been abducted from there that night. Hayes’ granddaughter, Heather Mozingo, recalled her last conversation with her.
"She knew one of my children was sick, and so she brought him over a little toy just to try to make him feel better," Mozingo said. "She's a loving and caring person."
Cindy Engle, Hayes' daughter, said it's been a very traumatic experience for her and her family.
"This has affected us greatly," Engle said. "There's a large void in our family now, and a big connection has been lost. It's given us a great sense of sorrow, loss, disappointment, and confusion."
Mike Hayes, the son of Betty Hayes, said he will not give up hope.
“We're still hopeful that she's still alive," Mike Hayes said. "We hope she can return back to normal living like she used to.
Her son said they're afraid of what the outcome might've been if she was abducted.
"It's been so long now, that the longer it goes, the more worried we get," Mike Hayes said.
The Hayes' thanked their family, friends, the Monroe County Sheriff's Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol for all of their investigative work.
“They've been working endless hours on this,” Mozingo said. “We are very grateful for everything that they're doing.”
The Monroe County Sheriff's Department, the MSHP investigating team and the FBI are all involved in the search for Betty Hayes. Her family is confident in what the investigation teams are doing and in their abilities.
They are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for her disappearance, or for her safe return.
Hayes is described as a white female with blonde/gray hair, blue eyes, approximately 5'2 and 86 pounds. She was last seen wearing a dark colored stocking hat and a dark coat with purple sweat pants.
The sheriff's office said her vehicle was still at her home address.
Anyone with information should contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 660-327-4060 or the MSHP at 800-525-5555.