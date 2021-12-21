Missing Sedalia man found dead in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY — The Morgan County Sheriff's Office identified a deceased body found on a private property to be a missing person from Sedalia, according to a press release

On Friday, the sheriff's office received a report of a possible dead body on a private property near Highway M and Pond Road. 

The investigation determined the body was Jimmy Collins, who was last reported seen around Thanksgiving.  According to the Sedalia Democrat, Collins was a former Marine.

Collins' vehicle was found submerged in a pond approximately 140 yards away from where his body was found, according to the release. 

The autopsy performed Monday showed hypothermia as a possible contributing factor in Collins' death. 

Kansas City, Mo. Police Department Aircraft Division, Mid-County Fire Department dive team and Garber Diesel Service assisted with finding and recovering the vehicle. 

