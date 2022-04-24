JEFFERSON CITY – 11 churches and community organizations participated in a morning of service Sunday to volunteer to serve others and clean up the Jefferson City area.
Mid-Missourians kicked off the event, Mission JC, at the Special Olympics Missouri facility off US-54 and Christy Drive in the capital city at 9 a.m. Sunday. From there, participants dispersed to their respective projects.
Over 700 volunteers signed up for the 70 available projects. Sunday's event was the first time it had happened in 2 years due the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the event’s website.
Co-chair member of Mission JC Janet Wear-Enloe said Sunday’s event was dedicated to setting time aside to get a lot done for the community at one time.
“I love the energy, the excitement, the ability to get out and work with people and get projects completed,” Wear-Enloe said. “Today is a day of putting your words into action, getting out and making a difference for our community.”
Another co-chair member, Holly Schrer, said about 300 people showed up to the morning gathering at the Special Olympics facility. But, even more volunteers were already stationed.
“[The most memorable part] just seeing the crowd of people that were so happy to be back after two years of absence and ready to go out and work with such enthusiasm,” Schrer said.
A few of the projects were landscaping and planting, crafting care packages for emergency responders and putting together food packages for children at risk for starvation across the world.
Volunteers landscaped and watered freshly planted flowers outside of the HALO House at 3519 Bennett Ln. The group home serves kids experiencing homelessness. Its mission is to help save young adults from hardship and redirect them onto a positive track.
The HAL0 project leader, Carol Collins, has been a volunteer with Mission JC since the beginning.
“We’ve cleaned the insides of elementary schools. We’ve done outside work. One time we went to the foster care place and put food packages together for foster parents. We’ve just done a variety of work; we’ve never done the same thing," Collins said.
She said the organizations are still feeling the impact COVID-19 has left on them. “Today is a real catch up day for the past two years,” she said.
One thing about Mission JC Collins said she greatly appreciates is how children are included in the day’s projects. She said this year’s location, at HALO, is particularly special.
“We’re able to give [the kids] something that their families can’t give them because of various circumstances. They have a place to live and be safe, and to know that somebody cares about them,” Collins said.
She also said that volunteering isn’t about the recognition.
“Nobody's doing this for people to see what they're doing,” Collins said. “It's about all these organizations that really, really need help. Without the help that we give them, they're not able to function.”
Blake Meredith was at the HALO, working on a merit badge called “Citizenship in the Community” for his Eagle Scouts. He said becoming a leader requires stepping up for the community and feeling a sense of reward for showing compassion for people.
“I’ve learned to give back and put a smile on your face and show that you care and are enthusiastic about helping them out,” Meredith said.
Another group was working on care packages for emergency responders in mid-Missouri. The project leader at the First Baptist Church, Teresa Stull, said she was glad to be out helping with Mission JC after neighbors were stuck in their homes during COVID-related shutdowns.
“I love serving with other people as a team. And making sure everybody feels welcomed and like they can make a difference in the community by saying they care,” Stull said.
The care packages included hand-crafted blankets and baked cookies. Bakers said they made 45 trays of cookies.
Among the plethora of projects, participants could’ve worked on creating handmade mats for people experiencing homelessness to use as shelter and bedding; cleaning and painting at Lewis and Clark Middle School; trash pick-up along Highway 50; and quilts/blanket-making for special needs individuals.
Mission JC began in 2013 and occurs on the third Sunday of April each year.