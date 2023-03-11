COLUMBIA - Bret Barrier and his wife Sandy are two of seven people traveling to Ukraine for a mission trip.
The mission trip is made possible by Grace Bible Church partnering with Cru ministry in Ukraine. Cru is a campus ministry that aims to not only spread Christianity to students, but also offer English clubs for Ukrainian college students that are already proficient at English to become more polished.
Cru regularly reaches out to missionaries to come out and help during those English meetings and help provide Christian outreach. That's where the Grace Bible Church and its group comes into play.
"Part of the English Clubs... a lot of it is going over idioms like 'It's raining cats and dogs.' you know, things like that if you're not from the United States that you wouldn't get," Barrier said.
In addition, the group will read short stories in the Bible and minister the students to potentially instill faith in them.
However, it's not just about spreading the word and providing education. It's also about providing vital resources to students and soldiers during this unrestful time.
"Some of the things we're taking are bleeding control kits... and power cells, because a lot of the time power can be unpredictable," Barrier said.
Some other items include dental products, vitamins, snacks, and head gear.
Barrier emphasized the main driving factor for him and his wife to go out to areas like Ukraine where there is unrest is because of the potential hope missionary groups like his church can bring to people living in anxiety and uncertainty every day.
"In that part of the world, freedom is not the norm, and this is the first time Ukraine is fully coming into freedom in the sense that we know it. They understand it, it's a priority for them and they are willing to die for it. It's just inspiring to see, and we want to be a part of it," Barrier said.
The group will depart Sunday, March 12, and will be gone until Wednesday, March 22.
If you are interested in donating to Ukraine, you can contact Grace Bible Church here to learn more about how you can contribute.