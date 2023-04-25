BOONE COUNTY - A Mississippi man was arrested last week in the state of Louisiana for alleged child sex crimes that reportedly took place in Boone County.
Zachary Buckley, 48, of Jasper County, Mississippi, was arrested in Shreveport, Louisiana, according to a Facebook post from the Boone County Sheriff's Office.
Buckley was indicted by a federal grand jury last week on charges of enticement of a minor and attempting to produce child pornography, according to online court documents.
On April 4, the Cyber Crimes Task Force of the Boone County Sheriff's Office received a complaint alleging an adult male had traveled to Columbia, where he "lured a juvenile female from her home and brought her to a local hotel in order to have sexual intercourse," according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies found the man, identified as Buckley, had already left mid-Missouri. They also determined Buckley actually started talking the juvenile in an online chat room in January.
Members of the task force traveled to Jasper County on April 20 to execute a search warrant at Buckley's home. They found Buckley was in another state at the time of the warrant, and Louisiana State Police ended up arresting him "soon after," near Shreveport, Louisiana, the sheriff's office said.
Buckley is currently in custody in Louisiana. The sheriff's office said there is no timeline on extradition since it is now a federal case.