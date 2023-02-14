JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Attorney General's office announced Tuesday it obtained convictions against a Missouri contractor for financial exploitation of the elderly and deceptive business practices in both Boone and Audrain counties.
Blake Mahoney, 29, was sentenced to seven years in the Department of Corrections and ordered to repay consumers $83,300 as restitution for fraud.
Mahoney pleaded guilty in November of defrauding eleven customers. According to a press release from Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, Mahoney demanded money upfront for home construction and renovation work, and then never completed it.
A Boone County judge delayed the sentencing until February to provide Mahoney with time to pay an original restitution sum of $20,000 to Attorney General Bailey's office.
In November, both Mahoney and the judge agreed to a suspended execution of sentence if Mahoney paid restitution by Feb. 6, meaning he would have forgone prison time and instead been placed on probation.
The Attorney General's office encourages any Missouri residents who believe they may have been a victim of a construction scam to file a complaint online.