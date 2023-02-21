Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has asked the Missouri Supreme Court to set an execution date for Brian Dorsey, according to a Tuesday news release.
Dorsey was found guilty of a Callaway County double murder that happened in 2006, according to previous KOMU 8 coverage. He was sentenced to death for both murders in 2008.
According to the release, Dorsey's cousins, Sarah and Ben Bonnie, took him into their home after he told them two drug dealers were trying to collect on his debt. That night, Dorsey stole the Bonnie’s shotgun and killed Sarah and Ben in their bed. Dorsey also sexually assaulted Sarah.
He turned himself in three days later.
Dorsey's lawyers will now have time to respond to the AG's request. If the Missouri Supreme Court chooses to issue an execution warrant, the execution date will be set between 90 and 120 days from the order.