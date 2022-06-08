JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt subpoenaed seven school districts Wednesday, including the Jefferson City School District, demanding information related to student surveys.
Schmitt said the surveys included questions about parent's political beliefs, income levels and biased questioning, among other things. He also said the surveys possibly lacked parental consent.
"As Attorney General, I've made it my mission to work to empower parents and increase transparency in Missouri schools," Schmitt said. "Subjecting students to personal, invasive surveys created by third-party consultants potentially without parental consent is ridiculous and does nothing to further our children's education."
The subpoenas inquire whether the districts violated the Family Educational Right and Privacy Act or the Protection of Pupil Rights Amendment. Schmitt is demanding documents and information to determine the extent of the surveys and if parents consented.
Along with this, Schmitt launched a transparency portal that indexes Sunshine Law requests sent to school districts on behalf of parents. These requests can be found here.
The Attorney General's Office said through its new Students First Initiative, it discovered teacher training and assignments such as a "witnessing whiteness" teacher training, a reading assignment for students that asks them to analyze a novel in a "feminist" or "Marxist" lens and more.
The Attorney General's Office said it also requested information from Educational Equity Consultants, a consultant that has frequently worked with a number of Missouri schools about diversity, equity and inclusion.
KOMU 8 has reached out to the JCSD for comment. Other school districts subpoenaed include Mehlville, Webster Groves, Lee's Summit R-7, Park Hill, Springfield and Neosho.