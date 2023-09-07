JEFFERSON CITY − The Missouri Department of Transportation and the Missouri State Highway Patrol collaborated Wednesday to host a full-scale traffic incident exercise.
The exercise, held at the Ike Skelton Training Site in Jefferson City, was a live multi-organizational process that aims to help emergency response partners and agencies.
In Wednesday's exercise, multiple agencies responded to a multi-vehicle roadway crash involving a vehicle and passenger bus, which included an extrication and passenger transfer procedures.
The Jefferson City Fire and Police Departments, Cole County EMS, MoDOT, American Red Cross and a few local tow companies participated in the exercise.
"As an observer, it is a unique opportunity to see your job from the outside looking in," Lt. Eric Brown, assistant division director of public information and education for MSHP, said.
Part of the exercise required law enforcement and first responders to effectively manage and attend to the multi-vehicle crash in a timely manner.
"Every year, Missouri police departments process about 150,000 to 170,000 accidents/incidents," Brown said.
One unique difference of this event compared to other traffic incident exercises was the incorporation of drones. MoDOT even invited KOMU 8's drone pilot to participate in the exercise.
"We had six drones in the area, and there was a lot more drone coordination than we usually see, and that's becoming more and more popular," Owen Hasson, MoDOT's traffic incident manager, said.
Another new concept during Wednesday's exercise was the one line of communication used amongst all first responders.
"The communication was also a really big aspect because we were using one frequency," Hasson said. "That is not something that typically happens on an accident scene. Fire talks to fire, law enforcement talks to law enforcement, tow talks to tow."
At the end of the exercise, all agencies involved took part in a debriefing and communicated the good and bad of the event, and what can be improved for future incidents.
"In about two weeks, we're going to do an after-action review, where we put together some video footage, have each one of the disciplines talk among themselves and see what went well for their agency," Hasson said.
Hasson has been on exercises like these for over a decade now and has worked with the state of Missouri for over 35 years. When talking about incidents not all related to crashes, Hasson mentioned MoDOT emergency responders work about 10,000 different incidents a month.
As more exercises like these become popular around the state, Hasson said Wednesday's will be used as a footprint for future events.
Nationally, MoDOT and other first responder agencies are working on ways to include unified coordination and interoperable communication between multiple agencies.