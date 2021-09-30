MISSOURI - Gov. Mike Parson announced Wednesday more than $1.8 million in funding to agencies across the state to investigate and prosecute crimes against children.
A portion of that funding will go to cyber task forces around the state. The Boone County Cyber Task Force will receive over $45,000, the St. Louis County Cyber Task Force will receive over $114,000 and the Highway Patrol will receive over $50,000.
Boone County's Cyber Task Force says tips increased from 140 in 2019 to 164 in 2020, which Boone County Cap. Brian Leer said is consistent with the rest of the nation's data.
Leer said the funding is important because officers on the Cyber Task Force require a special amount of training to do their job.
"It's so important that we have task forces around the country, around the state that can focus on this, simply because your average law enforcement officer, your average prosecutor out there, they cannot stay up on all this information," Leer said.
There are three full-time members and two part-time investigators on Boone County's force, who are kept up to date on specific information of cases and certain software needed during the investigation process.
Cap. Leer said a one software's renewal price they use costs around $27,000. That software allows officers to get into locked or encrypted devices.
Richie Vanskike, director of development for Rainbow House, said COVID skewed their statistics of child abuse and neglect cases.
"The reporting went down considerably early in the pandemic. We had a 50% drop in reports of child abuse, which at first sounds like good news. It's really not, it's the worst news because those rates of abuse are staying pretty consistent. They're just being underreported because schools and daycares are not in session," he said.
Gov. Parson said there has been a rise in crimes committed against children during the pandemic.
"The rise in crimes reported against children during the COVID-19 pandemic and the strains on agencies that detect, investigate and prosecute those criminals made it clear that local agencies could use additional assistance," he said in a news release.
While children spent more time at home and online due to the pandemic, national cyber tips for internet crimes increased from 11 million in 2019 to 18 million in 2020.
During that time, reports of child abuse and exploitation from mandatory reporters plummeted, which the Missouri Department of Public Safety said is concerning.
"Kids were more often at home and not in contact with people who could notice the signs of abuse or with whom children might share information about their abuse," they said.
The funds will cover the expenses of training, hiring new investigators and prosecutors and computer software used to investigate crimes against children.
According to the FBI's Annual Crime Report, 14.8% of victims of violent crimes were aged 10-19 in Missouri in 2020.
According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, there was a 97.5% increase in online enticement reports against children from 2019 to 2020. The report said 78% of those victims were female and 13% were male (9% of the reports were unable to determine gender).
According to Missouri KidsFirst, there were 55,853 reported incidents of abuse and neglect in Missouri during the 2020 fiscal year.
The Boone County Cyber Task Force says their mission is to prevent victimization through cyber attacks and educate the public on how to protect themselves from cyber attacks.
If you think a child is being abused or neglected, call the Missouri Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline at 1-800-392-3738.