HALLSVILLE- Missouri American Water has completed its acquisition of the Hallsville wastewater system, the company's president Rich Svindland announced on Friday.
The system serves approximately 700 customers in Boone County.
Missouri American Water is a subsidiary of American Water. It is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.5 million people.
“We are honored to provide safe, reliable wastewater service to our new customers in Hallsville,” said Svindland.
“The approval by the Missouri Public Service Commission allows residents to benefit from our company’s experience and expertise in operating wastewater systems efficiently.”
Hallsville Mayor Logan Carter said that Missouri American Water was the best partner for the city. In 2019, more than 68 percent of voters in Hallsville supported the ballot measure to make Missouri American Water their trusted wastewater provider.
“We examined a lot of options and Missouri American Water was the best partner for our city," mayor Carter said. "Our citizens overwhelmingly voted for this two years ago and we’re glad to finally see it come to fruition."
In completing the acquisition, Missouri American Water also announced that company has committed to invest approximately $3.3 million in the city’s wastewater system over the next five years to improve service.
Missouri American Water is working with city officials for a smooth transition of service. Customers will receive welcome packets by mail with important customer information.
Customers can access the company’s online customer service portal, MyWater, which provides a one-stop shop for viewing account details, signing up for paperless billing and autopay, reviewing service alerts, and more.