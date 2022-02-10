JEFFERSON CITY - More than 9,300 feet of aging water mains will be replaced in Jefferson City, Missouri American Water said Thursday.
The company said it plans to invest $2.1 million for the replacements.
“Because our pipes are buried underground it can be easy to take our drinking water system for granted,” Missouri American Water President Rich Svindland said in a news release. “Making investments to replace water mains as they reach the end of their useful life allows us to continue to provide clean, safe and reliable service for our customers in Jefferson City and around the state.”
The four water main projects include upgrading existing 6-inch cast iron main from the 1950s-1960s with new 8-inch PVC mains:
- More than 3,200 feet of main along 4th Street and Hwy 54, crossing toward Hibernia Road.
- Construction is expected from January through February 2022.
- Less than 1,700 feet of water main along Norris Drive between Senate Court and Boonville Road in Phase I.
- Construction is expected from January through February 2022.
- Roughly 2,100 feet of main along Norris Drive between Senate Court to Hillsdale Drive in Phase II.
- Construction is expected from February through May 2022.
- More than 2,300 feet of main along Crest Drive between Lowell Drive and Anderson Drive.
- Construction is expected from February through May 2022.
The water mains selected for replacement have a history of water main breaks, a news release said. Crossings, hydrants, valves and services within the scope of the project will also be replaced.
Work on these projects generally will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, weather-permitting. During construction, customers might experience temporary water service interruptions, discolored water and/or lower-than-normal water pressure.
Missouri American Water said it will provide continuous updates as work occurs.
Customers may receive updates via door hangers and/or the company’s notification system that contacts customers via phone, text or email based on customer preferences.
Visit its website for emergency alerts and create or update a MyWater account to sign up for notifications.