JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded over $11.2 million to Missouri American Water for upgrades to its water treatment plant in Jefferson City.
The upgrades will allow Missouri American Water to maintain quality drinking water and provide reliable water service across the state, according to a news release.
“From small towns to large cities, one thing every community has in common is the need for systems that provide clean, abundant water,” Gov. Mike Parson said in the release. “We make it a priority to help Missouri communities plan and fund water treatment system improvements that will continue providing the water they need to grow and thrive.”
Missouri American Water will replace its below-grade clearwell, high-service pumping facility and the routing discharge to a new finished water line. These are all components of the water purification system.
Other improvements include a new reinforced concrete duct bank, a new generator and other electrical system upgrades.
The project is funded through a Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan from the DNR. The loan lasts for 20 years and is expected to save Missouri American Water customers roughly $2.1 million in interest.
“Grants and low-interest loans through the State Revolving Fund help Missouri communities with water and wastewater treatment system improvements that they might not have been able to undertake otherwise,” DNR director Dru Buntin said in the release.