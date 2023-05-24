JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri American Water is investing in a new filter and chemical feed facility for its 11,000 clients in Jefferson City. This is part of a $425 million investment the company is making to upgrade water and wastewater systems statewide.
The new facility will replace a filter and chemical feed facility on West High Street that’s been used since 1925. Operations manager Brent Haas said the filter and chemical feed facility is an integral part of the larger water facility.
“The filters themselves filter the river water and are one of the final stages of water treatment before we consider it [safe to drink] and put it out to the system,” Haas said.
Haas said the new facility is needed to create a more reliable water system for the community.
“The old structure is starting to have some structural consideration,” Haas said. “There’s a lot of new technology that is available, that will be included in the new project. We will be eliminating single points of failure with the new project [and we will automate] processes to improve operator safety and compliance monitoring.”
While the current facility is not ADA compliant, Haas said this new facility will be ADA compliant and will be safer for employees.
“It will have a reduced need for operators to travel physically throughout the plant to monitor processes,” Haas said. “Those reductions in footsteps and manual processes make the operator safer.”
Construction on the new filter and chemical feed facility will begin in late summer 2023 and is scheduled to be completed in late 2024.
In addition to the new facility, Missouri American Water also plans on replacing approximately 14,000 feet of pipe in Jefferson City to increase the overall reliability of the water system.