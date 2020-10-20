COLUMBIA - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt presented a new statewide initiative that aims to crack down on sex trafficking in illicit massage businesses Tuesday at a press conference.
According to the Attorney General’s Office, the Hope Initiative is the first of its kind, because it targets a specific instance or industry of trafficking.
The initiative is a three phase eviction process. Phase one included the AG’s office sending letters to the landlords of questionable business owners to inform them of potential illegal activity. Thus far, the AG has informed 77 landlords.
As of Sept. 4, 2020, 41 landlords responded. To break this number further, 23 have either removed these illicit massage businesses or refused to renew their leases. 17 have committed to remove the tenants but have not begun the eviction process. Only one landlord has refused to evict a business.
“We discovered that these landlords were unaware of their tenants' illegal activity. Already through our efforts, 50 percent of the landlords we’ve contacted and alerted have either started the eviction process of these illicit massage businesses, have committed to starting that process and are now either refusing to issue or renew leases to tenants in question,” Attorney General Eric Schmitt said.
The assistant attorney general also explained how to identify an illicit massage business through key behaviors that include, but are not limited to:
- Prices below market
- Male only clientele
- Customers entering and exiting through rear or side entrances
- Business is open late at night
- Windows are blocked off so that you can’t see inside
- Doors are locked requiring customers to be “buzzed in”
The AG office encourages, if you see something, say something and call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.