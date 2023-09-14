JEFFERSON CITY − If you've done any shopping at Dollar General recently, you may want to check your receipt.
Attorney General Andrew Bailey and his office are conducting a joint operation with the Missouri Department of Agriculture which revealed that “92 of the 147 [Dollar Tree] locations where investigations were conducted failed inspection."
Bailey filed suit against the over 600 retail stores in the state for unfair and deceptive pricing.
The claim is that the prices charged at Dollar General's point of sale are frequently higher than the prices listed on the shelf.
"Price discrepancies ranged up to as much as $6.50 per item, with an average overcharge of $2.71 for the over 5,000 items price checked by investigators," according to the petition.
The agriculture department and Attorney General's office says the likely price gouging has affected products such as candles, toilet paper, lip balm, lemonade, tire foam and drink coolers.
“Dollar General is routinely overcharging Missouri consumers for every day staples and the necessities of life. Worse still, consumers are being deceived as to the prices they are actually paying for these items," the petition states.
It also claims that Dollar General violated Missouri’s consumer protection laws by advertising one price at the shelf and charging a higher price at the register upon checkout.
Bailey seeks an injunction, full restitution, and civil penalties for violation of the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act.
The Attorney General's Office encouraged citizens who have been overcharged by retail stores to file a complaint by calling the consumer protection hotline at 800-392-8222 or submitting a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.