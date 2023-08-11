JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri has begun seeking federal disaster assistance in response to severe storms and flooding that began affecting the state July 29, Gov. Mike Parson's office announced Friday.
The state has requested that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) assist with damage assessments in several mid-Missouri counties, including Benton, Maries, Morgan and Osage counties.
Preliminary Damage Assessments help FEMA and local partners determine the impact of disasters and are one of the first steps states take in requesting a federal major disaster declaration.
Other counties the state has requested FEMA assistance in are Adair, Barton, Bates, Bollinger, Christian, Clark, Crawford, Dade, Greene, Grundy, Henry, Jackson, Knox, Madison, Mississippi, Ozark, Perry, St. Genevieve, Scotland, Scott, Taney and Vernon.
Parson enacted the Missouri State Emergency Operation Plan Aug. 5 following tornadoes and flooding in the state. Officials cited tornadoes that hit Ray, Saline and Knox counties Aug. 4 when enacting the plan. Parson's office again cited the EF-2 Knox County tornado in Friday's announcement. The tornado damaged 35 homes and displaced 16 people in the Baring area, according to the governor's office, and severe flooding also hit the Kirksville area.
The Missouri State Emergency Operation Plan executive order will expire Sept. 5 unless the governor ends it early or extends the order.