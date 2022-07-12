JEFFERSON CITY- Missouri Behavioral Health Council and Department of Mental Health hosted a 988 Kickoff Event to celebrate the launch of the new hotline Tuesday night.
988 will become the new three-digit hotline Saturday, in which the calls will be routed to the National Suicide Prevention hotline centers in each state.
CEO and President of the Missouri Behavioral Health Council, Brent McGinty, said this is just the first step for Missouri.
"The investment the state has made and 988 is going to change care in Missouri, it's going to produce better outcomes, you know, we've got a real, the Surgeon General has declared a mental health crisis for youth," said McGinty.
In 2020, the National Suicide Lifeline received nearly 2.4 million crisis calls across the Unites States, and 40,021 of the calls were from Missouri, according to the National Suicide Prevent Lifeline.
The 988 Task Force is guiding the development of Missouri’s 988 plan for how to address coordination, capacity and funding, according to the Missouri Department of Mental Health.
Seven centers from across the state were at the kickoff event Tuesday. These centers will work hand-in-hand with the 988 hotline.
There are six phone lines and one texting line. Burrell Behavioral Health, Compass Health and Behavioral Health Response will be the centers that provide for Mid-Missouri, and DeafLEAD will provide text options for the whole state.
There was also Community Behavioral Health CEOs, legislators, 988 centers, 988 task force members, DMH staff and MBHC staff in attendance and gave presentations about the hotline.
The Youth Director Missouri Behavioral Health Council, Mikala Junmeyer-Geiger, said her biggest hope is that people utilize the hotline.
"I just really hope that people reach out, they know that they are enough and that they're not alone in these times and that they utilize the hotline at this point. And just I think it's really important to know that every life is worth saving," said Geiger.
The main goal of the hotline is to prevent suicides across the state of Missouri.
"I'm hoping that 988 provides hope is there for people and their time any because I've seen personally and professionally, how suicide can impact people and I don't want to lose anybody,"said Geiger.