JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Bicentennial Bridge just received a new shipment of iron for its construction. The bridge has been under construction since February.
According to the project's website, the bridge, when finished, will connect Jefferson City to Adrian's Island.
"So the bridge itself is really exciting because the bridge will start right behind the Capitol and it will kind of take you over the tracks and then down to a landing on Adrian's Island, and Adrian's Island will have a park." Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin said.
Adrian's Island is a stretch of land that starts by the Capitol and ends by the old Missouri State Penitentiary. Tergin said she hopes that one day, the development of the island will connect to the old penitentiary.
"Hopefully in the future, it would have a future connection as we do the prison redevelopment," Tergin said. "So there's really a lot of excitement and potential for for the future, and for what this Riverfront Park on Adrian's Island will be."
The bridge will also hold artwork that will help tell the story of the state.
"So the bridge itself is going to be so much more than just going from point A to point B it will bridge the capitol in the riverfront but it's also going to tell the story of Missouri's history in our bicentennial year," Tergin said.
David Bange, the city engineer, said the iron shipment the project received this morning comes from a local company.
"So they're all produced just here locally at DeLong's," Bange said.
While construction might not finish by the bicentennial date, Bange said construction has been going well.
"The half that goes over the railroad tracks, we're still working with the railroad to get the final approvals on the erection plan for that steel in terms of how we're actually going to get that lifted up over the railroad tracks, in coordination with trains," Bange said. "But we feel like we're in a pretty good spot."
However, the city is still planning on holding an event on the bicentennial day. Tergin said the bridge is the state's biggest gift for the bicentennial and although it may not be done by that day, there will be an event.
"On the bicentennial weekend, we are actually going to have a dedication so that we can commemorate it during the bicentennial celebration here in the capital city," Tergin said.