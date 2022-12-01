BOONVILLE – Fifty-one Missouri Career and Technical Education programs across the state received Missouri’s Area Career Center Opportunity (MACCO) grant, funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
According to a press release from Gov. Mike Parson’s office, “the grant’s funds must be used to enhance or extend area career centers’ capacities to increase students’ knowledge and skills needed to gain employment in current or emerging fields, continue their education, or retrain for new business and industry opportunities.”
The Boonslick Technical Education Center (BTEC) in Boonville received a $400,000 grant. The school’s director, Carri Risner, said she was thrilled that the school received a grant.
“We were incredibly fortunate because I think not everybody who applied got it,” Risner said. “So we were pretty excited about that.”
In addition to funding renovations, she said she hopes the funding will make a difference in multiple aspects of the school’s programming. She said the largest portion of the funding is going toward a project within the agriculture, carpentry and construction programs.
“We're creating a staging area, or more of a practice arena, for our forklift and skid steer certification programs,” Risner said.
Risner said the high schoolers who take classes through BTEC end up pursuing a wide variety of careers.
Adam Neckerman, a student at BTEC, said the school has helped him learn valuable skills.
“It's giving us technical skills… soft skills like speaking,” Neckerman said. “And construction allows us to have the abilities to go into a technical field, whether it be welding, precision machining or other [skills].”
Risner said some students who don’t choose to go to college are already prepared to enter the workforce. Risner said this is key for solving the national workforce shortage.
“This is the stop gap,” Risner said. “Career centers and community colleges are going to be the thing that bridges high school to the workforce. The students who go to school here, they don't want to leave, they want to stay.”