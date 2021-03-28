Missouri cattle farmers recovering after a year of market struggles

KINGDOM CITY – Jack Harrison has worked in the cattle industry all his life.
As the owner of the Callaway Livestock Center, he prides himself on offering a fair and honest livestock market for local producers.
But when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, it became hard to keep business going.
"Here it just kind of stopped things because nobody knew what to do," Harrison said. "Buyers all pulled out of the market for just a little bit, because they didn't know what was going to happen. About 30 days through it we kind of got through the initial shock and went back to work; of course, the market was pretty tough."
When restaurants closed and more people started cooking from home, the price for retail beef increased. According to Harrison, the misconception is higher prices means more money for farmers.
Instead, the price increases are a result of changing margins for the middlemen; including processing plants which suffered closures due to COVID-19 outbreaks.
"With the COVID-19 pandemic on top of that, we've seen cattle prices drop $150 to $200 dollars per head just instantly," said Lauren Gilbert, a cattle farmer from Oldfield. "That's a lot of money. It just happens so fast."
With nearly year-long backlogs in processing plants, more cattle farmers are asking people to buy directly.
"It is so great to buy your beef, any type of produce, locally," Gilbert said. "Buy it from a direct producer. That goes a long ways and it really helps out local cattlemen and family operations."
A shorter supply chain would also create greater profit margins for local farmers.
Bruce Mershon, a cattle farmer from Buckner, is president-elect of the Missouri Cattlemen Association. He has faith in the longevity of the cattle industry.
"In general, I am still a believer supply and demand will win out, and the consumer wins in the long run, and we become the most efficient we can be for them," Mershon said.
Reviving the industry may be tough, but farmers like Gilbert believe it is within reach.
"There's a lot of resilience in this industry and there always has been," Gilbert said. "I think that we've seen that getting through the pandemic and shifting our way to see the brighter side of this."
According to Harrison, organizations like the Missouri Cattlemen Association advocated for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, which provided money for cattle farmers dealing with a loss of business.
Harrison said without CFAP money he does not know how he could have pulled through.