COLUMBIA - Many mid-Missouri cities and counties have issued burn bans as the ongoing extreme drought brings dry conditions across the state.
Fulton issued a ban Tuesday, which is in effect until further notice.
The Fulton Fire Department typically issues burn permits throughout the year, but Fire Chief Kevin Coffelt said considering the current conditions, now was the time to issue a burn ban.
"In the current conditions, the moisture in the ground is really low, and there are high winds. So we felt like now was the time to not issue burn permits," Coffelt said.
Jefferson City did not issue a burn ban, but reminded citizens Tuesday that launching fireworks is not permitted within city limits. Jefferson City Fire Division Chief Jason Turner said it important now more than ever to follow the city's rules.
"It has always been against city ordinance to light fireworks within city limits," Turner said. "But it is more important now because of the ongoing drought conditions."
Cooper County shared a press release Tuesday regarding firework safety, but it did not ban burning or the use of fireworks.
Lt. William Johnson, Cooper County Fire Protection District's safety officer, said the advisory was sent to remind people how easily a simple gathering could get out of hand.
"The drought conditions are at a point where the combustibles could cause a spark and get very out of hand," Johnson said. "Those things could ignite a grassfire or natural cover fire which could spread to nearby residential structures."
The city of Auxvasse also issued a burn ban Tuesday, in addition to a ban of launching fireworks within city limits. The ban is effective immediately and in place until further notice.
Auxvasse Mayor Ron Dye said it was a "difficult decision to make," but said the "safety and well-being of the community is the number one priority."
Monroe County and Chariton County also issued burn bans Monday throughout the counties.
The city of Rosebud postponed its fireworks display on July 4 to Sept. 2 due to dry conditions.
The selling of fireworks is not affected the burn ban, according to the Missouri Department of Public Safety website.