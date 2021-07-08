MORGAN COUNTY − Missouri Department of Conservation agents found an illegal paddlefish operation in Morgan County this week.
According to MDC, agents spent 13 hours surveilling the operation and were able to apprehend three out-of-state individuals.
Agents were able to seize five whole paddlefish and about 75 pounds of roe. Roe, or paddlefish eggs, is highly sought after in wildlife trafficking, according to MDC. On Walmart's website, 3.5 ounces of the paddlefish caviar is sold for over $115.