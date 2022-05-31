COLUMBIA — Beginning July 1, Missouri Contemporary Ballet will change its name and will be Mareck Center for Dance.
The new name change was voted in by the dance company's Board of Directors. A news release said in 2020 they came to the conclusion that the use of 'Missouri' in the name was "limiting" the extent to which the dance company could grow.
The board subsequently voted in favor of the change to not only improve the perception of the organization's mission but also to honor Karen Mareck Grundy, the company's founder.
According to the release, by including 'Mareck' in the name, the company "celebrate[s] and honor[s] the artistic vision she continuously seeks to share with our community."
The name of the company's dance school, The School of Missouri Contemporary Ballet, was also a factor in the decision. According to the release, the name has become "cumbersome due to its length and its narrow focus on the perception of 'ballet' as the only form of dance featured."
Mary Wilkerson, president of Mareck Center for Dance Board of Directors, summarized the company's name change.
"The history and future of dance is diverse. Our new name embodies this spirit!" she said.