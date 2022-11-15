COLUMBIA − Checks are in the mail for Missouri corrections officers after a more than 10-year court battle over compensation.
The state will pay current and former officers $49.5 million after the Missouri Supreme Court ruled that officers should be compensated for checking into work.
Officers will receive 80% of the damages this week and next week with the rest of the money arriving by February 2023, according to Gary Burger, a St. Louis lawyer who represented the officers.
Burger called it an "injustice" that they officers weren't compensated for grabbing gear and signing into work.
"It's a really hard job," Burger said "They're dedicated servants and dedicated workers for the state of Missouri that we don't see everyday."
Officers will now have 15 minutes added to their paycheck for the next eight years, costing the state more than $50 million.
This will add about $2,000 a year to officers' paychecks, according to Burger.
"We had to balance our obligation to the class of the future as well as the past," said Burger, referring to the officers who were part of the class-action lawsuit that brought the settlement.
The Missouri Department of Corrections has the largest officer force in Missouri.